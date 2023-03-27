© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.A Fool And His Proverb.
Proverbs 26:9 (NIV).
9) Like a thornbush in a drunkard’s hand
is a proverb in the mouth of a fool.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A fool can easily embarrass himself illustrating a proverb.
