FBI Begins Arresting Journalists Connected To Pizzagate Pedophile Ring

Pizzagate is real according to FBI lawyers in court who also quietly revealed that pedophiles connected to an elite pedophile ring are under active investigation and mass arrests are imminent.
Revelations from a Houston Texas courtroom in the case of a local educator caught up in a Pizzagate themed pedophile ring have completely destroyed the mainstream media’s longstanding cover up of the Pizzagate scandal.
Chalk this one up as more vindication for so-called conspiracy theorists. But more importantly, the news from the Houston courtroom provides hope that we are finally going to see justice served.
