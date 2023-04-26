Fox SILENCES Pro-Trump Tucker Carlson: Network Pivots To PUMP Bush Backed Desantis PROXY Campaign

Did Fox fire Tucker Carlson to hurt Trump’s 2024 chances?

Gavin Wax is here to talk about how Tucker was taken out to keep him from speaking against Ron Desantis.

Fox News is set to lose almost 1 million viewers as a result of Tucker Carlson’s firing.

However, they will now fill Tucker’s former time slot with woke advertising from globalist companies with an anti-American agenda.

Ultimately, there were likely multiple reasons Fox got rid of Tucker.

He exposed J6 as being a FED operation which made Fox News executives very uncomfortable.

Paul Ryan is a big backer of Florida Governor Ron Desantis and does not want Tucker to criticize his favored candidate.

With Tucker gone the deck is clear for the Deep State to execute false flag events and there will be no one in the mainstream media who will question their lies.

The exit of Tucker Carlson could fuel the rise of alternative media which means we may see the death of mainstream media soon.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network