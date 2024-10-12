LEBANON : Israeli progress on the ground

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After 8 days of attempting to set a foot on the Lebanese soil, the Israeli military boasted of raising a flag on the Maroun Al-Ras Park, which is a few meters away from the occupied borders. Was allowing them planned given that Hezbollah struck them in the mentioned place a while after?
Source @Hoopoe platform
