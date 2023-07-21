BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CREEPY ways AI will change movies & TV FOREVER
463 views • 07/21/2023

Glenn Beck


July 20, 2023Hollywood actors and writers are on strike over a variety of issues. But perhaps the biggest one is the future of their industry with artificial intelligence. Glenn and Stu review some of the game-changing, yet creepy, things AI will allow Hollywood studios and streaming companies to create, as outlined by actress Justine Bateman: AI-written scripts, digitally scanned actors, films customized for and "ordered up" by viewers, AI-generated new seasons for old shows ... Is the world ready for this level of trust implosion, where it's impossible to tell what's real from what's digital? And will AI change movies and TV forever?


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jWWi0UCrI-U

hollywoodaitvmoviesglenn beckcreepywritersactorson strikeartifificial intelligencechanged foreverfuture of the industryai written scriptsdigially scanned actorsfilms ordered up by viewersai generated new seasons for old shows
