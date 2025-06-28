🐆 Unexpected meeting, Amur Leopard & Human

One of the RAREST big cats on Earth - the Amur leopard - caught on film near Russia's Land of the Leopard National Park

It calmly locks eyes with the camera, as if checking who dares trespass

Only a few dozen remain in the wild

This is in a large protected species natural habitat leopard sanctuary in Far Eastern Russia. Cameras are everywhere to make sure they stay safe, and are being repopulated there. They rarely see humans. This guy probably works there and inspecting near a boundary.