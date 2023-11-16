About patents and their forgeries on ThriveTime Show

"If we got rid of patents we'd be fine as a country again... it's hard to take sometimes when we had the cures all along. I can easily tell you what variant is coming next. I actually own the patent filed April 6 2010. And that patent is for PCR detection, detection of the variants of XMRVs."

See you in Tulare, CA, Dec 15-16!

Watch the full interview at: https://rumble.com/v3vzoqv-dr.-judy-mikovits-.html?start=555