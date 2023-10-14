© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live From Israel 10/14/23 with Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat & Pastor Carl Gallups - ONE NEW MAN
Messianic Rabbi Zev Porat's website: www.messiahofisraelministries.com
WHY DOES ZEV USE THE TITLE "RABBI" - www.carlgallups.com/rabbi.pdf
Or Here: www.carlgallups.com/titlerabbi
CARL'S MAIN WEBSITE www.carlgallups.com
Carl's Books www.carlgallups.com/store
YESHUA PROTOCOL www.carlgallups.com/protocol
GLIMPSES OF GLORY www.carlgallups.com/glimpsesofglory
Carl's AMAZON Books www.amazon.com/author/carlgallups