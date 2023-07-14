X22 REPORT Ep. 3115a - [CB] Debt Enslavement System Exposed, Audit Fed Bill Introduced

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3115a - July 13, 2023
[CB] Debt Enslavement System Exposed, Audit Fed Bill Introduced
The world is catching on, they are now seeing that the [CB] system enslaves countries and people into a world of debt. Biden admin is now making their move on A/C for the green new deal. Audit the Fed bill was introduced, down she goes.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)