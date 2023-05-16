BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! You Are Kingdom Citizens
7 views • 05/16/2023

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub


Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg


Jesus spoke more on the Kingdom of God than any other precept in bible Warriors Of Light. It would be a good idea to understand what that means. Understanding the concept of God's Kingdom can be the glue that puts our lives with Christ together.


We then will celebrate your revelation of the Kingdom in advance with a cool Christ-centered rocker from Guardian. Let' Rock!


See the Kingdom Series from the late Dr. Myles Munroe for references

https://apple.co/3ARwoKD

https://amzn.to/3BpQ5Ma


Video credits:

What is the kingdom of God?

Got Questions?

http://www.gotquestions.org



Guardian - Kingdom of Rock

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Reelbk

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3OcRYna


4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

godself defensechristjesuschristian rockbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio
