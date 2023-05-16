The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! You Are Kingdom Citizens

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

Jesus spoke more on the Kingdom of God than any other precept in bible Warriors Of Light. It would be a good idea to understand what that means. Understanding the concept of God's Kingdom can be the glue that puts our lives with Christ together.





We then will celebrate your revelation of the Kingdom in advance with a cool Christ-centered rocker from Guardian. Let' Rock!





See the Kingdom Series from the late Dr. Myles Munroe for references

Video credits:

What is the kingdom of God?

Got Questions?

http://www.gotquestions.org









Guardian - Kingdom of Rock

