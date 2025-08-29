BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Public Safety, Education,& Parental Rights : Federal Update, Colorado Schools, and EPA Rollbacks
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
147 followers
3 weeks ago

RERUN 8.28.25 - Today on Untamed, Pat and Austin explore the critical challenges confronting our schools and society. We examine troubling trends in Colorado, from the removal of valedictorian distinctions to alarming reports on student well-being, and consider the broader implications for parental authority and gender policies in education. Through detailed accounts and informed perspectives, we shed light on these evolving matters that touch the core of family life and cultural norms.

Shifting focus, we review the decisive changes at the EPA led by Administrator Lee Zeldin, including major reductions in regulations designed to enhance public safety and economic vitality. Pat and Austin discuss the ways these adjustments influence ordinary citizens, comparing them to earlier approaches that hindered progress and creativity. This segment offers a clear examination of how government oversight shapes our daily realities.

In closing, we invite you to step forward and influence change. Discover our fax blast initiative urging Congress to recognize transgenderism as a mental health concern and advocate for evidence-based protections, scientific rigor, and careful oversight for youth. Pat and Austin guide you on amplifying your influence in this vital policy arena. Listen in for straightforward insights that cut through the noise—because safeguarding your loved ones, freedoms, and well-being demands honest dialogue.


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
