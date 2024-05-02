I hugged him and promised him that I would help him get through this difficult time

Pitiful Animal





May 2, 2024





Boja was a poor dog wandering the streets with a huge wound on his eye

The boy grew up in a small village, he lived by eating household leftovers

Although life was difficult, Boja overcame those difficulties with a strong spirit

No one knew when Boja's eye injury appeared, and why he was so badly injured

Some kind villagers were worried about Boja and called us to help him

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uPs0hitSO0M