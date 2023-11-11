BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost the Offensive On Avdiivka
High Hopes
3282 followers
28 views • 11/11/2023

US Military News


Nov 10, 2023


The fortified eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiivka has witnessed intense fighting, with the Ukrainian military reporting the destruction of hundreds of pieces of Russian military equipment and the deaths of thousands of Russian troops. Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, in the midst of this intense combat, described it as a meat grinder assault.


The world was taken aback by the sudden offensive on Avdiivka. While it was widely believed that Russia was on the defensive along the 745-mile front line, they launched a significant counter-attack on this industrial town, situated just nine miles north of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. In a televised interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the ongoing military operation, although the advance of Russian troops seemed laborious.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaA0xoKhEgo

