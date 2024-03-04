🚩Texas DPS Sabotages Big Human Trafficking Operation | Breitbart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart | The Texas Department of Public Safety released footage of their troopers sabotaging a major human smuggling operation in Webb County, TX, that was utilizing commercial vehicles to conceal illegal immigrants. Five people were charged and arrested for human smuggling, and 36 illegal immigrants were detained and referred to U.S. Border Patrol.