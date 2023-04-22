© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f1bnwb1dd
早在 2020 年 11 月 11 日，郭文貴就警告我們中共的 3F 計劃，不要接種疫苗!
Back in 2020, on November 11th, Miles Guo had to warn us about the CCP's 3F plan and not take the vaccine!
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #13579plan #MattaofFact #Ryan #takedowntheccp