Tour de France 2025: Epic Climbs, Shocking Surprises & Yellow Jersey Drama! 🚴🇫🇷
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
33 views • 1 month ago

Tour de France 2025: Epic Climbs, Shocking Surprises & Yellow Jersey Drama! 🚴🇫🇷

http://newsplusglobe.com/

The greatest cycling race on Earth is back — and Tour de France 2025 is delivering non-stop action! 🇫🇷🚴‍♂️ From Lille to Paris, watch the most thrilling moments, jaw-dropping climbs, and fierce rivalries between legends like Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard, and new rising stars.


Will a new champion take the yellow jersey this year? Or will the veterans hold strong in the face of brutal terrain and unpredictable weather?


🔥 Subscribe for more Tour de France updates and daily highlights!


#TourDeFrance2025 #Cycling #YellowJersey #TDF2025 #TadejPogacar #Vingegaard #RemcoEvenepoel #LeTour

tour de france 20252025 tour de francetour de france 2025 livetour de france 2025 stage 8tour de france 2025 stage 4tour de france 2025 stage 16tour de france 2025 stage 15tour de france 2025 stage 14tour de france 2025 stage 12tour de france 2025 stage 13tour de france 2025 stage 11tour de france crash 2025tour de france stage 4 2025tour de france 2025 live todaytour de france stage 19 2025tour de france stage 16 2025tour de france stage 15 2025tour de france stage 14 2025
