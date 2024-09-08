Legal Insights on Hunter Biden’s Case

Steve Palmer and Norm Murdock tackle a wide range of topics, starting with Norm's staunch defense of free speech against foreign influence. They then transition to the legal intricacies surrounding Hunter Biden's plea deal on multiple tax fraud counts, discussing different types of pleas and their implications.





The episode also covers the serious matter of a recent school shooting in Winder, Georgia, exploring the responsibilities of parents and authorities in such tragedies. Additionally, the hosts talk political controversies, including Kamala Harris's controversial ad, a contentious reparations bill in California, and Gavin Newsom’s potential legislative challenges.





Steve and Norm critique government overreach, discuss the potential impact of global tax policies, and speculate on upcoming debates and election dynamics. Plus, get insights into Supreme Court backlash and executive actions.





Common Sense Moments





05:53 Nate Silver: Trump 61%, Harris 39% winning.





09:05 Questioning RFK Jr.'s ballot presence in elections.





13:40 Genuine policy shift or copying someone else's idea?





19:02 Chevron doctrine contested over Interior's regulation authority.





20:37 Critique of Democratic leadership focusing on control.





28:02 Global taxation authority promoted by Janet Yellen.





30:59 Defending free speech against foreign interference.





33:02 Guilty plea requires admission; no contest unacceptable.





37:45 Defense lawyer requests plea, angers prosecution and judge.





40:19 Guilty plea ends responsibility; compromised rights remain.





44:01 How to handle potential threats without crimes?





45:38 School shooting notes published despite FBI.





49:45 Ohio mandates public school busing for all students.





