Even without doing any editing for length, this video came out to 5 minutes, 55 seconds, and 5 frames.
5 is the Biblical number for grace (undeserved favor). I am ALWAYS in need of grace—and so are you.
Both Exodus 20:16 and Deuteronomy 5:20 command us to never bare false witness (in other words, to never lie).
In the end, lying only ever gets you into trouble.
#ExodusTwentySixteen, #DeuteronomyFiveTwenty, #NeverLie