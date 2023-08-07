We found Pirate while he was dying on the beach, he was extremely grateful after what we did.

Pitiful Animal





I found Pirate when he was dying.

His internal organs were damaged.

The kidney and spleen still had no definitive diagnosis.

The first thing he needed was a blood transfusion.

As long as there was a chance to fight, I would keep the Pirate alive

Pirate needed a miracle and our prayers.

Pirate had a blood change yesterday.

The donor was a wonderful Donut dog.

His blood count had improved, he was a little happier, but refused to eat and only drank water.

But all had not yet made any major changes.

A central venous catheter was installed until he started feeding on his own.

I really hoped that he would cope with it all.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

