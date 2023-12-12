Doug’s ET Contact Experiences on Paracast with Budd Hopkins

Here, I comment on and play a talk from December 27, 2009, with Budd Hopkins and my friend, Doug who has had negative ET contact experiences. Budd and Doug are hosted by David Biedny for an exclusive conversation about a wide range of unusual and sometimes frightening encounters. This is the only recorded interview that Doug ever gave, as far as I know.
Paracast with Gene Steinberg and David Biedny Dec. 27, 2009
This talk is at:
https://www.theparacast.com/podcast/now-playing-december-27-2009-budd-hopkins-and-doug/
Budd Hopkins died two years later, in 2011 and this is his organization's website.
https://www.intrudersfoundation.org/ufo-abductions-and-transformative-experiences/
