AMERICAN WW2 TANK DESTROYERS, A BETTER IDEA COME TOO LATE IN WAR THUNDER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
These did their job well, despite being obsolete the day they hit the battlefield. And against a war machine in retreat and at the end of its strength they proved useful as you see here. They got a gun capable of killing big cats into combat fast!