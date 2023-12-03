BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Georgetown Law graduate Jinan Chehade loses her job for speaking out for Palestine (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
42 views • 12/03/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/4rdV03f0Ke0?si=JR8TkwC9rVw6MY1p

1 Dec 2023

“Speaking out is a risk, but it's a risk I'm willing to take for the people of Gaza.”


Georgetown Law graduate Jinan Chehade speaks out after her job offer from prominent law firm Foley & Lardner LLP was rescinded over her support for Palestinian rights.


In an exclusive interview with MEE, Chehade said that she’s going to pursue legal action against the firm. “Today I'm speaking out and pursuing legal action to set a precedent that we cannot be picked out one by one, that we deserve our rights as well.”


She also added “As lawyers, we are taught that our principal goal is justice and to be advocates for oppressed people everywhere. So, therefore, I refuse to be silenced or allow Foley to bully me into silence.”


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
