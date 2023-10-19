The way she overcame the snowstorm showed us how much effort she had

Pitiful Animal





Oct 18, 2023





On the rain field, we suddenly found out the dog lying motionlessly

She was so cold that I immediately drove her to the vet clinic nearby

I really need the doctor's help for admission, examination, x-ray and hospital

The doctor took his temperature and told that he had stayed out for at least 3 hours

According to the results of the examination - multiple bruises,

dislocation of the right hip and possibly a broken shoulder blade.

They injected him with anesthetic and gave him temporary first aid

Now we had to go to prepare him for hospitalization. We found him very pitiful.

2

Studying more her result, they predicted that she was bumped by a car

she was about to go into a bone surgery

Thanks to your donations, our dog could have a successful surgery

I was so glad to see her right then

It was pretty hurted but at least she could stand like that





3

After being better, she came back to the place , where we found her

Her black fur was significant in the snowfield.

Emelie's energy was so enviable that I couldn't stand still.

The communication have nothing to give her trouble

She got a new friend when i just blinked my eyes

Two black dogs played together and had much more fun.

4

Emelie was happy to see me, I felt like today was a good day

Emelie has a new best friend named Anthea. Their lives were jubilant and boisterous.

They overturned and tore apart everything that could be in the cage

We were very pleased! Happy forever! What a carefree and funny dogs’ lives

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7aBYj5zpYk