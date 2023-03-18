03.18.23 Cider Sunday: Bivouac Ciderworks Albright Pear Hard Cider 4.25/5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another nice one form the ladies at Bivouac Ciderworks in San Diego. This hard pear cider runs 5.0 for the ABV, no IBUs and a by my eye SRM of 4.Light clean crisp and tasty this is a solid choice.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with me.
Remember to like, share and subscribe.
Skal
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/