Ep. 1867: The Walmart Stabbings at Traverse City, Michigan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a brief rant, narrated some footnotes & presented my commentary:
* Traverse City Walmart Stabbing Suspect Identified as 42-Year-Old Bradford James Gille
https://channel2now.com/2025/07/27/article/news/crime/traverse-city-walmart-stabbing-suspect-identified-as-42-year-old-bradford-james-gille-from-afton-michigan/
* Who is Bradford James Gille? The suspect who stabbed 11 people at the Traverse City Walmart
https://channel2now.com/2025/07/27/article/news/crime/who-is-bradford-james-gille-suspect-who-stabbed-11-people-at-traverse-city-walmart/
* Michigan Constitution Article 1
https://www.legislature.mi.gov/Laws/MCL?objectName=mcl-Article-I-24
* Michigan Statutes 691.1401
https://www.legislature.mi.gov/Laws/MCL?objectName=MCL-691-1401
* Michigan Statutes 691.1407
https://www.legislature.mi.gov/Laws/MCL?objectName=MCL-691-1407
Music Credit by The Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction."
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
PayPal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
Steemt @ LL3-Podcast