BEAST SYSTEM! UN’s Vision of the Future Has An “Apex Body” And Biometric Digital ID To Rule Us All

- United Nations recently published three new Policy Briefs “to provide more detail on certain proposals contained in Our Common Agenda” – The UN Secretary-General’s vision for the future of global cooperation that will be decided at “The Summit of the Future” in September 2024. These briefings; A Global Digital Compact, Reforms to the International Financial Architecture and The Future of Outer Space Governance sets out a chilling course for our future.





Among the proposals are a new “apex body” in charge of the entire financial system that will “enhance its coherence and align its priorities with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” This could, according to Secretary-General António Guterres, be done through a “Biennial Summit between the Group of 20, Economic and Social Council, the Secretary-General, and heads of international financial institutions.”





UN’s Vision Of The Future: An “Apex body” And Digital ID To Rule Us All

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/06/uns-vision-of-the-future-an-apex-body-and-digital-id-to-rule-us-all.html





Governments Embrace Digital Identity Register, Foreigner ID Cards and Bank Partnerships

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/06/governments-embrace-digital-identity-register-foreigner-id-cards-and-bank-partnerships.html





Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against Amazon/Starbucks Shops for Collecting Biometric Data Without Notifying Customers

https://www.activistpost.com/2023/06/class-action-lawsuit-filed-against-amazon-starbucks-shops-for-collecting-biometric-data-without-notifying-customers.html





Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/





Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos