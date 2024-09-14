Haitian Immigrants: The TRUTH of what s REALLY happening!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
What's really happening with the Haitian immigrants in the united states? No one is stopping to ask the question... why is 1/3 of Springfield Ohio's population now Haitian? Why under the Biden administration the last year alone have over 300K Haitians come into the united states.