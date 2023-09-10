BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
PETE SANTILLI - There's 179 Days Until Our Republic Is Officially DEAD & We The People Hold All The Power To Stop The Destruction! We Must BAN THE VOTING MACHINES Before The 1st Primary March 5th!
509 views • 09/10/2023

9/8/23: Pete Santilli – The Host of the Pete Santilli Show – The Only Man In America Who Is On The Air – 9 Hours A Day, Delivering Truth Bombs

https://ThePeteSantilliShow.com/

WATCH ON RUMBLE: https://bit.ly/FREETV164

THE NATIONWIDE CRUSADE TO BAN THE VOTING MACHINES - PLEASE JOIN US!

www.AZSavesAmerica.us

1-CLICK EMAIL ALL 215 Arizona Officials (Takes Less Than 2 Minutes)

BAN THE VOTING MACHINES + TAKING BACK OUR UNCONSTITUTIONAL ELECTIONS = WILL END CHILD SEX SLAVE TRAFFICKING!

HELP Us Hold Them Accountable!  First AZ & Then America - IT'S TIME TO GET REALLY LOUD!

We're Rounding Up The Warriors & Everyone Who Wants To Become 1! The TAKE ACTION Army!

When the angel of the Lord appeared to Gideon he said "The Lord is with you mighty warrior" Judges 6:12

WE THE PEOPLE HOLD ALL THE CARDS, WE ARE THE GOVERNMENT & THE REAL WHITE HATS!

JOIN THE "SAVE MY FREEDOM" MOVEMENT TODAY & SUBSCRIBE!

Pray ● Plan ● Take Action ● Stand Up ● Speak Up ● Show Up

www.SaveMyFreedom.us

"We're EXPOSING The Corruption To Take Back Arizona, America & Our Unconstitutional Elections!"

YOU'LL RECEIVE: Take Action Toolkits, Exclusive Content, Invites To Collaboration & Strategy Meetings To Take Back America & Your Freedoms, "Ask Anything" Special Events, Membership In Our Community Of Like-Minded, God & Country Loving Americans, Promotion Of YOU & Much More!

Keywords
pete santillifreedompoliticscorruptionarizonafraudpoliticianselectionsthe pete santilli showprimariesmaricopa countybrighteon tvmichele swinicksave my freedom2024 elections
