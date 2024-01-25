🤣🤣 Flat Earthers Privately Confess the World is Round after Gyroscope Proof. 🤣🤣!!

This was released in 2019 from the Netflix movie, “Behind the Curve”. Bob Knodel shares his Ring Laser Gyroscope experiment and admits that they shouldn’t tell others this truth! LOL…!!!

This is a FAIR USE of two minutes from the movie, “Behind the Curve”.

Flat Earth is an old, scientifically incorrect concept that the Earth is flat or disk-shaped. Many ancient cultures subscribed to flat-Earth cosmology. The idea of ​​a spherical Earth arose in ancient Greek philosophy (6th century BC) alongside Pythagoras. However, most of the pre-Socratic period (6th-5th century BC) preserved the horizon model. In the early 4th century BC, Plato wrote about the spherical Earth. By around 330 BC, his former student, Aristotle provided strong empirical evidence that the Earth was spherical. Knowledge of the shape of the Earth gradually began to spread beyond the Hellenistic world. In the early days of the Christian Church, the spherical view was widely held, with a few notable exceptions. Medieval Europeans generally believed that the earth was flat, which is a historical superstition. This myth was created by Protestants in the 17th century to refute Catholic teaching. Despite the scientific facts and the apparent implication that the Earth is spherical, the pseudoscientific flat-Earth conspiracy theory is supported by the contemporary Flat-Earth society and independent individuals using social media are doing more and more, like that jerk Eric Dubay who refused to debate me. He's still terrified to face Brian Ruhe.

I have dear friends and volunteers who are flat earthers. Intelligent people can be misled because there are so many conspiracies, some people are not going to take the time to study all the proof that the world is not flat. It is actually an oblate spheroid because the earth is a tiny bit fatter at the equator. Shapes of this type are called ellipsoids. It is a shame that many sincere, kind hearted people have been fooled into becoming flat earthers because of the deceptive videos and websites put out for the purpose of deceiving them. Please be kinder to them.

As you can see from the myriad comments below, many flat earthers are not kind "to us". They need help. We don't. Treat flat earthers the way a psychiatric nurse would treat a crazy person. You care but proceed with caution, knowing some get triggered to react very negatively. The flat earth psyop is laced with irresistible deliciousness and easily hooks conspiracy junkies. Please help flatoholics. They need your compassion and your common sense. Don't give up on your brothers and sisters.

Pray for their future...