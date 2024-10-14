Big! U.S. Troops To Join Israel's War? Explosive Claim After Iran Warns Against THAAD 'Trigger'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid ongoing conflicts in the region, the U.S. is reportedly preparing to send troops to Israel, despite previous warnings. According to Israel's N12 news, this move will include deploying the THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) system to enhance Israel's capabilities for intercepting ballistic missiles. The decision is expected to result in the stationing of American soldiers in Israel, who would operate the THAAD system. This strategic deployment comes in anticipation of a potential Iranian response to Israel's expected retaliatory actions, indicating a significant escalation in military readiness in the area.
I wouldn't put it past the Israelis to FALSE flag attack the US troops, to blame Iran.
Further Info:
Some 100 US Troops Will Deploy In Israel To Man Anti-Air Batteries
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/some-100-us-troops-will-deploy-israel-man-anti-air-batteries
Mirrored - Times Of India
