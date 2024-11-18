Angels & Demons: The TRUTH About the Nephilim

Genesis 6 is a famous chapter in the bible because it describes the union of the sons of God with the daughters of men to create a people called the Nephilim. Later in the bible these people are associated to fearsome giants that terrorize mankind and war against God’s people. Today these things have evolved into great mythologies and distractions, so in this episode we will learn the truth about the Nephilim from the bible and history.





00:00 - Introduction

15:08 - What are the Nephilim?

23:58 - Giants in the Bible

46:20 - CHALLENGE: Matthew 22

55:21 - The Fallen Angels

1:07:30 - Biblical Encounters with Angels

1:28:27 - The Heavenly Council

1:46:58 - Spirits in the Bible

2:03:02 - The Book of Enoch

2:31:59 - Historical Evidence of Giants

3:12:00 - CHALLENGE: Gigantism?

3:19:29 - The Significance of Mount Hermon

3:57:04 - Final Thoughts