BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Are You Still Really You?
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
57 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
266 views • 10/15/2023

The control criminals have been manipulating us our whole lives. Their goal has been to reduce the ability for us to be intelligent, free-thinking creators. They want us functional enough to serve the needs of their cartel conglomerate, but unable to perceive or stop their deceptions and control operations. 

For decades they have been poisoning us, lying, fostering division, causing individuals to lose connection with the true self,
and undermining our capability to recognize much of their agenda and to cooperatively plan and organize action to stop it.

~ Yeswise Education Service – https://yeswise.com/ – holistic learning modules:

health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy

~ program notes, archives, resources – https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm

~ natural health items – https://reallywell.com



Keywords
politicsdeceptionfearcrimepropagandatechnologywarcontrolgovernmentagendafraudfrequenciesbankingdebtpsy opsprogrammingcriminalcarteldisasterspovertyshortagesocial disorderconglomerate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy