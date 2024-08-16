Doc Pete Chambers joins Mike Adams with BIG NEWS announcing a new Remnant church association in Texas

To learn more, visit: https://drpetechambers.com/

- Price controls in Venezuela and their effects on food production and availability. (0:00)

- Food sabotage, covid testing, and potential societal collapse. (3:42)

- Military service, Stolen Valor, and moral bankruptcy in politics. (8:17)

- Fake news, politics, and spirituality. (12:25)

- Christian ministry and preparedness for crisis situations. (16:00)

- Fasting and its spiritual benefits. (22:43)

- Spiritual preparedness and response to crisis. (25:39)

- Texas energy, immigration, and ministry plans. (30:08)

- Religious leaders' responsibilities and the dangers of prioritizing government over God. (35:45)

- The role of the church in America's spiritual crisis. (38:52)

- Faith, courage, and protection in challenging times. (44:41)

- Various forms of silver investments, including coins, bars, and junk silver. (49:22)

- Various forms of gold and silver for investment and self-custody during economic collapse. (52:50)

- Self-defense and financial preparedness during economic hardship. (58:33)





