What does Robert F Kennedy Jr. mean to you and your work?

Clay Clark: Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is Robert F Kennedy Jr, and what does he mean to you and the work that you do?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Like Sherri Tenpenny, you know, he's an absolute hero since 1968 really, I remember his father, his family, his book: Family Values. I met him probably in 2014 here in California as we just started writing. The minute I met Brian Hooker, I started writing Plague of Corruption. While Plague, our first book, was still in press. And Bobby Kennedy had the forward of that book he agreed to write, and it had been drafted. Well, we wrote that book from August 31, 2014, until the fall of 2019, I knew we were kind of in trouble because I saw Google pull the book off the internet in the summer as a story we tell an Ending Plague and I tell anybody who listened to it, how Google's in charge, with fraud, in not only scientific manuscripts but books. So, Bobby, I was on a train back from Carlsbad to Ventura one day, and I realized they did this, and I realized we were all going to get killed. And I said, Bobby, how can I help with writing the Foreword? Just sent him a text or an email. He said, Judy, there's something missing. And I said, Bobby, I know you're busy, just read the last chapter, because that's where I added one last story I should tell you, page 201…

