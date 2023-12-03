🚨 WARNING -- HEADS UP USA - Operation Trojan Horse - SITREP 12.1.23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For prepper products made in the USA, visit monkeywerxprep.com
For Monkey Werx gear and products, go to https://www.monkeywerxus.com/shop
To Download the Monkey Werx App:
Android Users:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.MonkeyWerx.android
Apple IOS:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/monkeywerx/id1621543454
You can help support the channel and watch live SITREPs at
Milspec OpsMonkey
https://www.patreon.com/monkeywerxus
Find more info on Skyglass here: https://www.aviarlabs.com/
Socials:
monkeywerxus
https://rumble.com/c/MonkeyWerx
Shared from and subscribe to:
Monkey Werx US
https://www.youtube.com/@MonkeyWerxUS/videos