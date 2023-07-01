MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - SATAN'S CULT, HURRICANES, VOLCANOES, HAILSTONES, FIRES

PAUL BEGLEY

-------------

Horrifying moment mile wide tornado barrels through rural Canadian town on Canada Day, wiping out homes - with celebration events across the country canceled amid further storm warnings

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12255029/Mile-wide-tornado-devastates-rural-Canadian-town-Canada-Day-canceling-celebration-events.html/

------------







June 27, 2023 – A Message from Saint Michael:

“People of God, pray for America, who’s borders have been overrun, and her sovereignty forsaken. Chaos will come with war, pestilence, and economic collapse. Orchestrated by Satan, he will use these catastrophes to usher in his mark of damnation. The mark of the beast will come under the appearance of necessity for the things needed to survive. As birth pains intensify, The Lord’s elect will be gathered in like sheep, where they will have safe harbor within the realm of Our Lord’s Sacred Heart. Repent! And make ready your hearts, keeping vigil for Our Lord’s return, praying always for one another and the conversion of sinners. America will soon be overtaken by her enemies in preparation for the one world government. The Lord’s beloved ones will be sheltered within the boundaries of protection that only His Sacred Heart can provide. Be watchful and aware that your redemption draweth nigh. With my sword unsheathed, I stand ready with multitudes of Angels to defend you from the wickedness and snares of the devil whose days are few in number. Thus saith, Your Watchful Defender.”

[*American military forces have been deployed across this nation in preparation of war that could break out at any moment. It is estimated that about 400,000 Chinese immigrants have crossed over the Mexican border that are all military age.]





http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5616-continue-to-pray-for-divine-mercy-that-holds-back-the-destruction-of-war/



