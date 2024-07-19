🐟🌊 The Fish Farming Dilemma 🌊🐟

Did you know that fish farming isn't growing as fast as it used to? It's not because we don't want more fish, but because we're running out of space! 🚫🏞️

Many communities are pushing back against local fish farms due to environmental concerns and other water uses like boating. 🚤🌱

With the approval process getting tougher, the industry's growth is hitting some serious roadblocks. 🚧

🎙️ Michael Selden, the CEO and Co-founder of Finless Foods, dives into this issue in our latest episode.

