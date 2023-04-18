Fmr DNI John Ratcliffe: Evidence Is Overwhelming That COVID Came From Wuhan lab

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Fmr DNI: Evidence Is Overwhelming That COVID Came From Wuhan lab
John Ratcliffe: "everyday that passes makes it less likely that there's anything that will ever tie this to nature. Whereas on the other side of the ledger, it's overwhelming when you look at Chinese actions... lab leak was the origin for this pandemic."
https://rumble.com/v2j0t96-fmr-dni-evidence-is-overwhelming-that-covid-came-from-wuhan-lab.html