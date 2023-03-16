Update! Over 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed fought against Russian military

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Ministry of Defense says a total of more than 401,000 soldiers of Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated. In the special military operation against the Kiev regime supported by NATO member countries, up to 11,000 troops per month are killed, and tens of thousands of units of military equipment destroyed by Russian forces.
Mirrored - TeleTruth