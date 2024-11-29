⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (23–29 November 2024)

From 23 to 29 Nov, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out on massive strike and 32 group strikes by high-precision air-, sea-, ground-based weapons and attack drones against the power industry facilities that support the work of the Ukrainian defence industry, industry enterprises that provide strategic products for military purposes, as well as the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly and storage sites for unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed surface vehicles, arsenals, ammo depots, deploy areas of the AFU, foreign instructors, technicians, & mercs.

Two Grom-2 op'l-tactical missile syst launchers, one launcher, and one transport-loading vehicle of the UKR Neptune antiship missile syst have been neutralised.

Assigned targets have been hit with of high-precision strikes.

▫️Over the week, the units of the Sever Group of Forces continue to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk reg.

Aviation, UAVs, and artill inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two tank brigades, five mechanised brigs, two air assault brigs, one marine brig, and four territorial defence brigs.

In Kharkov direction, Russian troops have launched attacks on units of one mech'd brig, one motorised infantry brig, two air assault brigs, one territorial defence brig, and one border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of UKR.

Over the week, in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs the AFU losses were up to 2,420 troops, 10 tanks, 32 armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehic, two German-made Marder and Fuchs armoured personnel carriers, 105 motor vehics, three HIMARS and two U.S.-made MLRS multi-launch rocket syst launchers as well as 20 field artillery guns.

▫️Zapad GOFs' units have liberated Kopanki (Kharkov reg).

Russian troops have launched strikes on manpower and hardware of five mech'd brigs, one airborne brig, one marine brig, two territorial defence brigs, and one UKR Natl Guard brig.

28 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU losses more than 3,150 troops, two tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 28 motor vehics, and 18 field artill guns, including six 155-mm howitzers made by NATO countries.

10 electronic warfare stations and 21 field ammo depots have been hit.

▫️Yug GOFs have captured more advantageous lines and positions, defeated four mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one mtn assault brig, two airmobile brigs, one air assault brig, one marine brig, and one territorial defence brig.

Eight counter-attacks of AFU formations have been repelled.

The AFU losses were more than 2,790 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery guns, including eight Western-made artillery guns.

Eight ammo depots have been eliminated.

▫️Tsentr GOFs' units have liberated Novoya Ilinka and Vorovskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have launched strikes on manpower and hardware of seven mech'd brigades, one infantry brigade, two jaeger brigades, one marine brigade, three territorial defence brigades, and one Natl Guard brigade.



Russian servicemen have repelled 53 enemy counter-attacks.



Over the past week, the enemy losses were over 2,910 troops, two tanks, seven armoured fighting vehicles, 31 motor vehicles, and 27 field artillery guns.



▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units have liberated Razdolnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have delivered strikes at units of AFU two mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brig, one artillery brig, and six territorial defence brigs.



Eight counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 960 troops, six tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, and 14 field artillery guns.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have engaged manpower and hardware of two mech'd brigades, one infantry brigade, four territorial defence brigades, and one National Guard brigade.



The AFU losses were up to 390 troops, 23 motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers.



Over the week, 34 UKR servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact, 17 of them have surrendered in Kursk direction.



▫️AD facilities have shot down one Neptune long-range guided missile, ten U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, 15 French-made Hammer and U.S.-made JDAM aerial bombs, two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 353 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,913 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,562 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,708 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,868 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.