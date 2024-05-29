Yemeni Forces published the Video of AD Engaging the Strike that Grounded the US "Reaper" Drone today - $30M

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yemeni Forces published the video of AD engaging the US.
It's the 3rd this month alone. The 6th since this began.
Here's the video from today that I posted, of a closeup of the Reaper.
https://www.brighteon.com/802c2df1-cd36-42e4-8bdc-27fb1fa82f72
Also adding more Yemen info today:
Houthis add new anti-ship ballistic missile to arsenal
Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Yemen’s Houthis have obtained the necessary technology to produce Qadr missiles, Iran’s first homegrown naval ballistic missile. The weapon has a range of 1,600 - 1,900 km.