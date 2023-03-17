RASH OF NEW BILLS SIGNAL PARENTAL RIGHTS WAR

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American families have been in a battle to protect their children from an overreaching public health apparatus for years. Now, backlash is growing against bills targeting parental rights, in the form of multiple bills written to protect and affirm parental choice.
#ParentalConsent #Choice #MedicalFreedom