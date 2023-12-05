© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/countries-push-back-on-w-h-o-pandemic-treaty/
One-by-one, countries are pushing back against the WHO’s pandemic treaty. New populist leaders such as Slovakia’s prime minister Robert Fico join New Zealand, Estonia and Portugal in putting their country’s sovereignty front and center in driving policy.
POSTED: December 1, 2023