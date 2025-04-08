Is Oklahoma Being Handed Off To The Leftists?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OKC barely stayed Red in 2024. Hear a leftist say that "America was Never The Greatest Country In The World”. They want Free Healthcare, Trans Rights, and a Zelensky-like president . . . They believe that “Indigenous People Are Being Erased”. Here are the highlights. MAGA needs to restart The Trains, Boat Floats, Shows of Support!