😈 🚨🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP 😈 🚨🚨Covid shot is a bioweapon 😈 🚨🚨Dr. Francis Boyle: Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla.Stat. (2023).

Dr. Francis Boyle: COVID Shot Is a Weapon of BIOWARFARE

Law Professor Dr. Francis Boyle, Who Drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Anti terrorism Act, Claims COVID-19 mRNA Injections are Weapons of Mass Destruction

“I would encourage everyone to file Criminal Charges with Law Enforcement against ALL person(s) who supported and administered the ‘Covid Vaccines’ which are not vaccines…but Bioweapons designed to cause INJURY and DEATH…”

The man that drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 says that the covid mRNA injections are "Biological Weapons".

Dr. Francis Boyle provided an affidavit in a Florida case that wants the Governor to BAN the injections.

In his new affidavit, he states:

It is my expert opinion that, ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla.Stat. (2023).

