BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

😈 🚨🚨GOVERNMENT COVER UP 😈 🚨🚨Covid shot is a bioweapon 😈 🚨🚨Dr. Francis Boyle: Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla.Stat. (2023).
DWP97048
DWP97048
83 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
261 views • 7 months ago

Dr. Francis Boyle: COVID Shot Is a Weapon of BIOWARFARE

Law Professor Dr. Francis Boyle, Who Drafted the 1989 Biological Weapons and Anti terrorism Act, Claims COVID-19 mRNA Injections are Weapons of Mass Destruction

“I would encourage everyone to file Criminal Charges with Law Enforcement against ALL person(s) who supported and administered the ‘Covid Vaccines’ which are not vaccines…but Bioweapons designed to cause INJURY and DEATH…”

The man that drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989 says that the covid mRNA injections are "Biological Weapons".

Dr. Francis Boyle provided an affidavit in a Florida case that wants the Governor to BAN the injections.

In his new affidavit, he states:

It is my expert opinion that, ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla.Stat. (2023).

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-francis-boyle-covid-shot-is-a

Keywords
apedophile alertgoverment cover upthe haitianmajor event unfolding in nycgovernment coverinvasion grips america as towns are overrun with violent illegals up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy