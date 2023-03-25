THE HIDDEN AGENDA | Graham Hancock On The Propaganda War [Clip]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE HIDDEN AGENDA | Graham Hancock On The Propaganda War - #098 - Stay Free With Russell Brand
Today with guest Graham Hancock (@Graham__Hancock) joining us with a live audience. In this clip Graham talks about the power grab the world governments tightened on the people during the covid pandemic.
Graham is a journalist and presenter of the hit Netflix docu-series, ‘Ancient Apocalypse’, where he travels the globe hunting for evidence of lost civilizations dating back to the last Ice Age.
He is the author of the New York Times Best-seller ‘America Before: The Key To Earth’s Lost Civilization’ and ‘Visionary: The Mysterious Origins of Human Consciousness’.
https://grahamhancock.com/
FULL EPISODE:
https://rumble.com/v2ellvk-the-hidden-agenda-graham-hancock-on-the-propaganda-war-098-stay-free-with-r.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=2