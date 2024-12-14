BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Book of Enoch - Book 1 - The Watchers - Chapter 3 - Fallen Angels
Point Of View
62 views • 6 months ago

The Book of Enoch - Audio 

Book 1 - The Watchers 

Chapter 3 - Fallen Angels 


Genesis 6:4 NLT

In those days, and for some time after, giant Nephilites lived on the earth, for whenever the sons of God had intercourse with women, they gave birth to children who became the heroes and famous warriors of ancient times.


Jude 1:6 NLT

And I remind you of the angels who did not stay within the limits of authority God gave them but left the place where they belonged. God has kept them securely chained in prisons of darkness, waiting for the great day of judgment.

biblehistoryenochtextapocrypha
Related videos
