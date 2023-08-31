© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Any Attack On South Stream Pipeline Is Act Of War – Hungarian PM
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has raised concerns over the security of the South Stream pipeline stretching under the Black Sea from Russia to Europe, saying any attempt to damage the route would be considered an act of war.