Luz de Maria - This generation is entering the critical period in salvation history ✝

Luz de Maria - The Church’s Passion, now beginning in earnest

This generation is entering the critical period in salvation history. Pray for the next successor of the Church

The Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ is in a marked division, which has kept the laity in anguish. You stand before the Chair of Peter waiting to be occupied by the one who will shepherd the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ

