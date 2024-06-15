LA COUNCILMEMBER "MAEBE A. GIRL" ⚤ HELPS CITY REMOVE "NO U-TURN" SIGNS DEEMED HOMOPHOBIC

Happy Pride Month, y'all! I got some spectacular news for you (yes, this is real news).





Los Angeles has officially removed these homophobic "U-turn" signs which were at one time used to promote the idea that gay people like to meet up with random strangers for sex.





Yeah, people used to think that! Can you believe it?





Nonetheless, progress has been made.





Gay people, you can now once again U-Turn in Silver Lake!!





Street signs that officials said previously targeted LGBTQ community members were taken down from a Silver Lake neighborhood Monday.





The signs that read ‘No Cruising' and prohibited U-turns were installed in 1997 when neighbors complained about gay men hanging out and looking for dates in certain residential areas close to popular gay bars.





While the ‘No Cruising' signs were removed after the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council voted to dismantle them in 2011, some of the no U-turn signs remained.





Yes, U-turn signs are homophobic because they at one point hindered gay men's ability to find a sex partner. But now these signs are a thing of the past, at least in Silver Lake.





Best Pride Month ever!!!!





Congrats to the gays!!!





And congrats to Maebe A. Girl, too!





🤣🤣🤣





P.S. Now check out our latest video 👇





The last few weeks proved our justice system is a JOKE. Let's break it down.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nL9e3SxH99s





Source: https://matrix.org/_matrix/media/r0/download/matrix.org/zUFaPqaxnphoUmsdBYaxvKxl





Thumbnail: https://www.reddit.com/r/censoredreality/comments/1dg2m7k/no_uturn_signs_are_homophobic/





https://www.zerohedge.com/political/la-city-council-removes-u-turn-signs-gay-neighborhood-because-they-are-homophobic